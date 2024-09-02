'Lavender Fields' pilot shows 'double life' of Jericho Rosales' character | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Lavender Fields' pilot shows 'double life' of Jericho Rosales' character
'Lavender Fields' pilot shows 'double life' of Jericho Rosales' character
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 12:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
TV
|
television
|
series
|
Lavender Fields
|
Jericho Rosales
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.