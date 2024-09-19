Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach, Nadine Lustre to headline upcoming movie 'Uninvited' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach, Nadine Lustre to headline upcoming movie 'Uninvited'

Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach, Nadine Lustre to headline upcoming movie 'Uninvited'

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Vilma Santos
|
Aga Muhlach
|
Nadine Lustre
|
Tirso Cruz III
|
Lotlot De Leon
|
RK Bagatsing
|
Elijah Canlas
|
Uninvited
|
Tonette Jadaone
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.