Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars enjoy 3rd week atop Billboard global charts | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars enjoy 3rd week atop Billboard global charts
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars enjoy 3rd week atop Billboard global charts
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 02:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
music
|
Hollywood news
|
Lady Gaga
|
Bruno Mars
|
Die With A Smile
|
Billboard
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.