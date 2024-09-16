Wedding soon? Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa react | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Wedding soon? Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa react

Wedding soon? Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa react

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Rhian Ramos
|
Sam Verzosa
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.