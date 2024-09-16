Wedding soon? Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa react | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Wedding soon? Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa react
Wedding soon? Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa react
Josh Mercado
Published Sep 16, 2024 07:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Rhian Ramos
|
Sam Verzosa
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.