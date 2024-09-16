Red Velvet celebrates 10th year with ‘best’ Manila crowd | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Red Velvet celebrates 10th year with ‘best’ Manila crowd

Red Velvet celebrates 10th year with ‘best’ Manila crowd

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 17, 2024 08:33 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Red Velvet
|
ReVeluv
|
Wilbros Live
|
Happiness: My Dear ReVe1uv
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.