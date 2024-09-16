'Ang daldal talaga!' Bardagulan resumes as Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda reunite on 'Showtime' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Ang daldal talaga!' Bardagulan resumes as Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda reunite on 'Showtime'

'Ang daldal talaga!' Bardagulan resumes as Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda reunite on 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 16, 2024 06:04 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Vice Ganda
|
Anne Curtis
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.