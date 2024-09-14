LOOK: Maja Salvador's daughter Maria gets baptized | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

LOOK: Maja Salvador's daughter Maria gets baptized

LOOK: Maja Salvador's daughter Maria gets baptized

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Maja Salvador
|
Rambo Nuñez
|
Celebrity couple
|
Celebrity Baby
|
Family
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.