LOOK: Maja Salvador's daughter Maria gets baptized | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
LOOK: Maja Salvador's daughter Maria gets baptized
LOOK: Maja Salvador's daughter Maria gets baptized
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 14, 2024 09:41 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Maja Salvador
|
Rambo Nuñez
|
Celebrity couple
|
Celebrity Baby
|
Family
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.