TJ Monterde to bring 'Sariling Mundo' concert to Canada | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

TJ Monterde to bring 'Sariling Mundo' concert to Canada

TJ Monterde to bring 'Sariling Mundo' concert to Canada

Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
TJ Monterde
|
KZ Tandingan
|
Canada
|
concert tour
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.