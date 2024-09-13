Lassy Marquez nakaharap ang kaniyang kakambal sa 'Kalokalike' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Lassy Marquez nakaharap ang kaniyang kakambal sa 'Kalokalike'

Lassy Marquez nakaharap ang kaniyang kakambal sa 'Kalokalike'

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Lassy Marquez
|
Kalokalike
|
Its Showtime
|
Tagalog news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.