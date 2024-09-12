Ruffa shares message for daughter Venice's 20th birthday | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ruffa shares message for daughter Venice's 20th birthday
Ruffa shares message for daughter Venice's 20th birthday
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 12, 2024 10:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ruffa Gutierrez
|
Venice
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.