PH's Ahtisa Manalo wins Miss Cosmo People's Choice | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
PH's Ahtisa Manalo wins Miss Cosmo People's Choice
PH's Ahtisa Manalo wins Miss Cosmo People's Choice
Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 13, 2024 09:49 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ahtisa Manalo
|
People's Choice
|
Miss Cosmo International 2024
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.