Jung Hae-in's 'I, the Executioner' coming to PH cinemas this September | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Jung Hae-in's 'I, the Executioner' coming to PH cinemas this September
Jung Hae-in's 'I, the Executioner' coming to PH cinemas this September
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 11, 2024 03:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
Korean film
|
Korean cinema
|
I The Executioner
|
Hwang Jung-min
|
Jung Hae-in
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.