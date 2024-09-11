'Yes, nagpa-panic na ako': Andrea Brillantes excited to attend Olivia Rodrigo's PH concert | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Yes, nagpa-panic na ako': Andrea Brillantes excited to attend Olivia Rodrigo's PH concert

'Yes, nagpa-panic na ako': Andrea Brillantes excited to attend Olivia Rodrigo's PH concert

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Andrea Brillantes
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
GUTS
|
Concert
|
Celebrity News
|
Showbiz News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.