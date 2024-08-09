Standing ovation offered to 'Mother Lily' on last night of wake | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Standing ovation offered to 'Mother Lily' on last night of wake
Standing ovation offered to 'Mother Lily' on last night of wake
Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 10, 2024 02:43 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Lily Monteverde
|
Mother Lily
|
Joel Lamangan
|
Regal Entertainment
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.