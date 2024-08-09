'How terrifying,' Blake Lively says of plot to attack her friend Taylor Swift's show | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'How terrifying,' Blake Lively says of plot to attack her friend Taylor Swift's show
'How terrifying,' Blake Lively says of plot to attack her friend Taylor Swift's show
Reuters
Published Aug 09, 2024 11:30 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Blake Lively
|
Taylor Swift
|
Eras
|
Vienna
|
concert
|
ISIS
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.