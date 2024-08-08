Vilma Santos-Recto breaks down in tears during eulogy for Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Vilma Santos-Recto breaks down in tears during eulogy for Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde

Vilma Santos-Recto breaks down in tears during eulogy for Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde

Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Lily Monteverde
|
Vilma Santos-Recto
|
eulogy
|
Regal Films
|
showbiz
|
entertainment
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.