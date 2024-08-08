Ivana Alawi is ‘modern-day Barbie,' still looking for her ‘Ken’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Ivana Alawi is ‘modern-day Barbie,' still looking for her ‘Ken’

Ivana Alawi is ‘modern-day Barbie,' still looking for her ‘Ken’

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ivana Alawi
|
Barbie
|
Ken
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.