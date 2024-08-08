FDCP and DTI collaborate for 'Young Creative Challenge' screenwriting program | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
FDCP and DTI collaborate for 'Young Creative Challenge' screenwriting program
FDCP and DTI collaborate for 'Young Creative Challenge' screenwriting program
ABS-CBN News, Kiko Escuadro
Published Aug 08, 2024 08:22 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 08, 2024 09:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Film Development Council of the Philippines
|
Department of Trade and Indusrty
|
Joey Reyes
|
FDCP
|
DTI
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.