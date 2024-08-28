Star Magic freshies inspired by 'Love Child' starring RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Star Magic freshies inspired by 'Love Child' starring RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza

Star Magic freshies inspired by 'Love Child' starring RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Star Magic
|
Love Child
|
Jane Oineza
|
RK Bagatsing
|
Cinemalaya 20
|
showbiz news
|
movies
|
film
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.