Star Magic freshies inspired by 'Love Child' starring RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Star Magic freshies inspired by 'Love Child' starring RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza
Star Magic freshies inspired by 'Love Child' starring RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza
Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 29, 2024 05:00 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Star Magic
|
Love Child
|
Jane Oineza
|
RK Bagatsing
|
Cinemalaya 20
|
showbiz news
|
movies
|
film
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.