Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto's success in 'Un/Happy for You' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto's success in 'Un/Happy for You'

Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto's success in 'Un/Happy for You'

Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
film
|
movies
|
Gerald Anderson
|
Julia Barretto
|
Joshua Garcia
|
Un/Happy For You
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.