Fil-Canadian actress Victoria Sawal reflects on breakout role in 'The Umbrella Academy' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Fil-Canadian actress Victoria Sawal reflects on breakout role in 'The Umbrella Academy'
Fil-Canadian actress Victoria Sawal reflects on breakout role in 'The Umbrella Academy'
Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News, TFC News
Published Aug 28, 2024 07:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Entertainment
|
Celebrity
|
Hollywood
|
Filipino Canadian
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.