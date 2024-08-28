BTS' Jin joins Netflix reality show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
BTS' Jin joins Netflix reality show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B'
BTS' Jin joins Netflix reality show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B'
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 03:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
Korean variety show
|
K-pop
|
Jin
|
BTS
|
Kim Seok-jin
|
Kian84
|
Jin Ye-eun
|
Kian's Bizarre B&B
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.