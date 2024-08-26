Joel Lamangan disowns viral post: 'Poser yan!' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Joel Lamangan disowns viral post: 'Poser yan!'
Joel Lamangan disowns viral post: 'Poser yan!'
MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 26, 2024 09:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
Joel Lamangan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.