Gary V shares loving birthday message for wife Angeli | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Gary V shares loving birthday message for wife Angeli
Gary V shares loving birthday message for wife Angeli
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 26, 2024 02:20 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gary Valenciano
|
Angeli Pangilinan
|
celebrity birthday
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.