Busan film festival to posthumously honor 'Parasite' actor Lee | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Busan film festival to posthumously honor 'Parasite' actor Lee
Busan film festival to posthumously honor 'Parasite' actor Lee
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 25, 2024 01:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
entertainment
|
South Korea
|
Lee Sun-kyun
|
Busan International Film Festival
|
Korea Cinema Award
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.