Yukii Takahashi bids goodbye to her character on 'Batang Quiapo' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Yukii Takahashi bids goodbye to her character on 'Batang Quiapo'

Yukii Takahashi bids goodbye to her character on 'Batang Quiapo'

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Yuki Takahashi
|
Camille Castillo
|
FPJ's Batang Quiapo
|
Coco Martin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.