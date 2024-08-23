One Piece live-action casts Charithra Chandran as Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

One Piece live-action casts Charithra Chandran as Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra

One Piece live-action casts Charithra Chandran as Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra

Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
One Piece
|
One Piece season 2
|
OPLA
|
OPLA season 2
|
Netflix
|
Miss Wednesday
|
Vivi
|
Cobra
|
Charithra Chandran
|
Sendhil Ramamurthy
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.