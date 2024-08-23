Ariel Rivera 'honored' to perform at Miramichi summer festival | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ariel Rivera 'honored' to perform at Miramichi summer festival
Ariel Rivera 'honored' to perform at Miramichi summer festival
ABS-CBN News, Jocelyn Reyes Sambilay | TFC News New Brunswick
Published Aug 23, 2024 08:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Entertainment
|
Celebrity
|
Ariel Rivera
|
Canada
|
New Brunswick
|
Moncton
|
Filipino Canadian
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.