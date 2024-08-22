LOOK: Nadia Montenegro's daughter with Baron Geisler turns 18 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
LOOK: Nadia Montenegro's daughter with Baron Geisler turns 18
LOOK: Nadia Montenegro's daughter with Baron Geisler turns 18
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 01:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sophia Angela Asistio
|
Nadia Montenegro
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.