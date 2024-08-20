Ruffa Gutierrez receives 'heart' and 'comment' from ex-husband Yılmaz Bektaş | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Ruffa Gutierrez receives 'heart' and 'comment' from ex-husband Yılmaz Bektaş

Ruffa Gutierrez receives 'heart' and 'comment' from ex-husband Yılmaz Bektaş

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ruffa Gutierrez
|
Yilmas Bektas
|
Ex Couple
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.