K-pop group NewJeans to join Pinoy talents in 'Ultimate Fandom' concert | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

K-pop group NewJeans to join Pinoy talents in 'Ultimate Fandom' concert

K-pop group NewJeans to join Pinoy talents in 'Ultimate Fandom' concert

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NewJeans
|
music
|
concerts
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.