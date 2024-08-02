EXO's Chanyeol to play in Manila on Oct. 19
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
EXO's Chanyeol to play in Manila on Oct. 19
EXO's Chanyeol to play in Manila on Oct. 19
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 02, 2024 01:59 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
EXO
|
Chanyeol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.