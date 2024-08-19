Zoe Kravitz makes directorial debut with 'Blink Twice,' collaborates with fiancé Channing Tatum | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Zoe Kravitz makes directorial debut with 'Blink Twice,' collaborates with fiancé Channing Tatum
Zoe Kravitz makes directorial debut with 'Blink Twice,' collaborates with fiancé Channing Tatum
Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 19, 2024 12:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Zoe Kravitz
|
Blink Twice
|
fiancé
|
Channing Tatum
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.