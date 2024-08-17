Barbie Imperial joins 'Batang Quiapo' as Tisay | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Barbie Imperial joins 'Batang Quiapo' as Tisay
Barbie Imperial joins 'Batang Quiapo' as Tisay
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 17, 2024 07:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Barbie Imperial
|
Coco Martin
|
FPJ's Batang Quiapo
|
Tisay
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.