Thousands of Swifties descend on Wembley Stadium | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Thousands of Swifties descend on Wembley Stadium
Thousands of Swifties descend on Wembley Stadium
Reuters
Published Aug 16, 2024 10:26 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
taylor swift
|
music
|
london
|
wembley stadium
|
europe
|
eras tour
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.