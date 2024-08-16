CinePanalo 2025: Baby Ruth Villarama, Julius Alfonso, JP Habac, Rod Marmol among shortlist directors | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
CinePanalo 2025: Baby Ruth Villarama, Julius Alfonso, JP Habac, Rod Marmol among shortlist directors
CinePanalo 2025: Baby Ruth Villarama, Julius Alfonso, JP Habac, Rod Marmol among shortlist directors
Josh Mercado
Published Aug 16, 2024 06:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
CinePanalo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.