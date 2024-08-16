Amy Perez, naging emosyonal sa 'EXpecially For You' nang mapag-usapan ang anak na si Adi | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Amy Perez, naging emosyonal sa 'EXpecially For You' nang mapag-usapan ang anak na si Adi
Amy Perez, naging emosyonal sa 'EXpecially For You' nang mapag-usapan ang anak na si Adi
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 16, 2024 09:03 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 16, 2024 09:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Amy Perez
|
Expecially For You
|
Its Showtime
|
Tagalog news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.