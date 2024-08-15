LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria adopts puppy found while taping 'Lavender Fields' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria adopts puppy found while taping 'Lavender Fields'
LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria adopts puppy found while taping 'Lavender Fields'
Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 15, 2024 10:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Jodi Sta. Maria
|
pet
|
puppy
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.