Billy Crawford's 'random' phone call that warmed Vice Ganda's heart | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Billy Crawford's 'random' phone call that warmed Vice Ganda's heart

Billy Crawford's 'random' phone call that warmed Vice Ganda's heart

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Vice Ganda
|
Billy Crawford
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.