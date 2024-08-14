Netflix review: 'Lolo and the Kid' earns our tears | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Netflix review: 'Lolo and the Kid' earns our tears
Netflix review: 'Lolo and the Kid' earns our tears
Fred Hawson
Published Aug 14, 2024 10:16 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 14, 2024 11:00 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Netflix
|
movie review
|
Joel Torre
|
Lolo and the Kid
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.