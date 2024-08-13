Seaman comes out as gay in 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Seaman comes out as gay in 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11'
Seaman comes out as gay in 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11'
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 13, 2024 09:53 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Brx
|
PBB Gen11
|
PBB housemate
|
showbiz news
|
gay man
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.