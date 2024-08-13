Dalawang karakter namaalam sa 'Batang Quiapo,' bagong viewership record naitala | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Dalawang karakter namaalam sa 'Batang Quiapo,' bagong viewership record naitala

Dalawang karakter namaalam sa 'Batang Quiapo,' bagong viewership record naitala

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Batang Quiapo
|
showbiz news
|
Coco Martin
|
Tagalog News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.