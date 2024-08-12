Shrieks as Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu get close on stage | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Shrieks as Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu get close on stage

Shrieks as Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu get close on stage

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Kim Chiu
|
Paulo Avelino
|
Star Cinema
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.