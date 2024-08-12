Jaya turns emotional after performing with Regine Velasquez in ‘ASAP in California’ | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Jaya turns emotional after performing with Regine Velasquez in ‘ASAP in California’
Jaya turns emotional after performing with Regine Velasquez in ‘ASAP in California’
MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 03:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ASAP Natin 'To California
|
Jaya
|
Regine Velasquez
|
showbiz news
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.