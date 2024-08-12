Jaya turns emotional after performing with Regine Velasquez in ‘ASAP in California’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Jaya turns emotional after performing with Regine Velasquez in ‘ASAP in California’

Jaya turns emotional after performing with Regine Velasquez in ‘ASAP in California’

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ASAP Natin 'To California
|
Jaya
|
Regine Velasquez
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.