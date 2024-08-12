Double duty for Vice Ganda as host, assistant of elderly in funny 'EXpecial' closing | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Double duty for Vice Ganda as host, assistant of elderly in funny 'EXpecial' closing

Double duty for Vice Ganda as host, assistant of elderly in funny 'EXpecial' closing

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Vice Ganda
|
EXpecially For You
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.