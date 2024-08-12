Double duty for Vice Ganda as host, assistant of elderly in funny 'EXpecial' closing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Double duty for Vice Ganda as host, assistant of elderly in funny 'EXpecial' closing
Double duty for Vice Ganda as host, assistant of elderly in funny 'EXpecial' closing
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 09:59 PM PHT
Read More:
It's Showtime
|
Vice Ganda
|
EXpecially For You
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.