'PBB Gen 11': Brx, Jas, Noimie, Dingdong and Patrick up for eviction | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'PBB Gen 11': Brx, Jas, Noimie, Dingdong and Patrick up for eviction

'PBB Gen 11': Brx, Jas, Noimie, Dingdong and Patrick up for eviction

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
PBB
|
Pinoy Big Brother
|
Brx
|
Jas
|
Noimie
|
Dingdong and Patrick
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.