'It has always been yes': Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles get engaged | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'It has always been yes': Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles get engaged
'It has always been yes': Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles get engaged
Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 09:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kim Molina
|
Jerald Napoles
|
engagement
|
showbiz news
|
KimGe
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.