'Everyone's dream dad': Karylle's pa Modesto Tatlonghari passes away | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Everyone's dream dad': Karylle's pa Modesto Tatlonghari passes away

'Everyone's dream dad': Karylle's pa Modesto Tatlonghari passes away

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
obituary
|
Karylle
|
Modesto Tatlonghari
|
celebrity parents
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.