Joel Lamangan’s ‘Fatherland’ to Include seasoned actors, actresses | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Joel Lamangan’s ‘Fatherland’ to Include seasoned actors, actresses

Joel Lamangan’s ‘Fatherland’ to Include seasoned actors, actresses

ABS-CBN News, Nicole Agcaoili
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Joel Lamangan
|
Fatherland
|
Cerry Pie Picache
|
Inigo Pascual
|
Arabella Davao
|
Mercedes Carbral
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.