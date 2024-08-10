'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event
'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event
Agence France-Presse, Andrew Marszal
Published Aug 10, 2024 04:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
movies
|
Disney
|
Star Wars
|
Avatar
|
Pixar
|
D23
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.