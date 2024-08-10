'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event

'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event

Agence France-Presse, Andrew Marszal
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
movies
|
Disney
|
Star Wars
|
Avatar
|
Pixar
|
D23
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.